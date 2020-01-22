Alabama Begins Three-Game Homestand with No. 15 Texas A&M on Thursday Night

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama women’s basketball begins its three-game homestand with another top-15 team coming to Coleman Coliseum when the Crimson Tide (11-7, 1-4 SEC) welcomes in the No. 15/15 Texas A&M Aggies (15-3, 3-2 SEC) on Thursday night at 7 p.m. CT.

The Tide will look to bounce back after a heartbreaking 65-63 loss to No. 23/25 Tennessee on Monday night in Knoxville, while the Aggies picked up a 69-42 home win over Florida on Sunday without All-American Chennedy Carter who was sidelined due to an ankle injury. Carter’s status for Thursday night is still up in the air.

This is the first of two matchups between the Tide and the Aggies in the 2020 season. Alabama is seeking its first-ever win against Texas A&M as the Aggies have won all eight of the previous matchups against UA. The last time the two teams met was on Jan. 13, 2019 with A&M taking the 70-43 victory in College Station. A&M won 73-54 on Jan. 18, 2018 the last time they were in Tuscaloosa.