NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WIAT) — In a chaotic weekend that ended with the arrest of former Alabama basketball player Darius Miles, the Crimson Tide must now shift its focus to Vanderbilt.

Alabama sits at No. 4 in the country with a record of 15-2, 5-0 in SEC play and is coming off a blowout win against rival LSU. This Crimson Tide team is loaded with depth, length, scoring and features the best freshman in the country — Brandon Miller. The Commodores (9-8, 2-2 SEC) come into this match-up following a huge win over No. 15 Arkansas, 97-84.

Here’s what to look for in the game:

How will Alabama look early?

Head coach Nate Oats said in a press conference Monday that he gathered the team Sunday night to support each other following Miles’ arrest. It’ll be interesting to see how the team responds after defeating LSU 106-66 Saturday with Miles on the bench celebrating them and less than 12 hours later, being arrested for capital murder.

Vandy looks for another upset

The Commodores are coming off their biggest win of the season, defeating the Arkansas Razorbacks at home, 97-84. Junior guard Tyrin Lawrence led the way with 22 points and five rebounds. He’ll look to have another strong performance and lead Vandy to another upset.

Bama looks to remain undefeated in SEC play

Alabama has gotten off to a strong start in SEC play, defeating every conference team by double-digits. Coming off a 40-point win over LSU, the Tide will look to take that momentum with them on the road to Nashville.

Tip-off is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Vanderbilt’s Memorial Gymnasium.