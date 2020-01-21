Alabama basketball previews Vanderbilt

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – The Alabama men’s basketball team will hit the road for two of its final three games in the month of January beginning with a trip to Nashville, Tenn., to take on Vanderbilt on Wednesday night. The contest, which will be televised on SEC Network, is scheduled to tip off at 8 p.m. CT.

The Tide and Commodores will play twice this season (Vanderbilt plays at Alabama on March 3 in the final regular season home game), marking the first time since the 1988-89 and 1989-90 seasons that teams will square off twice in the regular season in consecutive years.

UA swept Vanderbilt last season, taking a 77-67 decision in Nashville on Feb. 9, 2019, followed two weeks later by a 68-61 victory in Tuscaloosa on Feb. 23. It was the Crimson Tide’s first back-to-back wins in the series dating back to the 2013 and 2014 seasons. The last time UA won three straight games over Vandy came over 30 years ago when it won seven consecutive in the series from 1984-1987.