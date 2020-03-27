Alabama basketball picks up 5-star commit Joshua Primo

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama basketball’s 2020 recruiting class just got even better.
The Crimson Tide picked up a verbal commitment from five-star guard Joshua Primo. The 6-foot-5 Toronto-native chose Alabama over offers from Creighton and many major D-1 offers. Primo announced his decision on this Twitter account Friday morning.
“Josh is a 6”6 versatile guard who really has no holes in his game. He shoots it at a high level, is an elite passer, and great athlete. He will make a major impact on whatever program he chooses. Josh is an immediate impact guy at the highest level,” one scout told CBS 42 Sports.
Primo currently ranks No. 27 overall and No. 7 combo guard in the 2020 class, according to 24/7 Sports. Primo is the second prospect to commit to Alabama, joining fellow Canadian Keon Ambrose-Hylton.
