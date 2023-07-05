TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama basketball landed a commitment from former West Virginia forward Mohamed Wague, according to On3 recruiting expert Joe Tipton.

Wague is a 6-foot-10, 225-pound junior from Bronx, New York. During the 2022-2023 season, he played in 28 games and averaged 4.1 points and 3.1 rebound per game while shooting 74.2% from the field. He entered the portal after head coach Bob Huggins resigned from West Virginia following a DUI arrest. Wague chose Alabama over DePaul, Kansas State and others.

The Crimson Tide tallied more length after adding Grant Nelson from North Dakota State. Former Alabama big man Charles Bediako left Tuscaloosa to enter the 2023 NBA Draft. He went undrafted but was picked up by the San Antonio Spurs.