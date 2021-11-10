Alabama Basketball honors superfan Luke ‘Fluffopotamus’ Ratliff

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Before the season opener game against L.A. Tech Tuesday, the University of Alabama men’s basketball team honored one of its most passionate and celebrated fans.

Luke Ratliff, better known as “Fluffopotamus, was the president of UA’s student section, the Crimson Chaos. Known for wearing his signature plaid jacket to the games, he went to almost every basketball game last season, only missing one out of the 45 played.

Ratliff died in April following complications from COVID-19.

Tuesday night, Ratliff’s family was in attendance and accepted a plaque presented to them by Alabama Athletic Director, Greg Byrne and head basketball coach, Nate Oats. A seat was also memorialized in his honor at Coleman Coliseum.