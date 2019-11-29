Alabama basketball falls in Bahamas tournament

PARADISE ISLAND, Bahamas – Junior guard John Petty Jr. went off for career highs of 34 points and 12 rebounds – his first career double-double – but it was not enough as Alabama fell to the Iowa State Cyclones, 104-89, Thursday night in the second round of the consolation bracket at the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis.

The Crimson Tide will face the loser between Seton Hall and Southern Miss on Friday night at 9:30 p.m. ET (8:30 p.m. CT) to conclude the three-day tournament. The television designation will be announced at a later time.

After jumping out to a 10-point lead early in the first half, Alabama found themselves down by a 15-point deficit at halftime, 51-36, thanks to a 20-4 run by the Cyclones (4-2) to end the opening stanza.

Alabama (2-4) rallied to cut the lead to only six points, 61-55, but another run by the Cyclones ended any chance of a Crimson Tide comeback.

Petty finished the night connecting on 6-of-9 from deep and 11-from-22 from the field. The junior also earned his the first double-double for the Crimson Tide this season.

Nate Oats Postgame Comments

“We talked about getting our rebounding back on track after our debacle against North Carolina and I thoug ht we did a good job of that. I thought we came out with energy. We got up 14-4 and they had to call a timeout early. We didn’t get a sustained effort on defense for 40 minutes. We just didn’t have it. We were able to get back in the game in the second half and cut it to six, but they immediately blew it back open with a 14-2 run in about two and a half minutes. We didn’t do a good job guarding the three-point line. They entered the game ranked about 317th I believe from three-point percentage in the country and went 15-of-29. We couldn’t finish from two – I think we hit about 39 percent of our two-point attempts and they hit over 50 percent from three. It’s hard to win games when you’re missing layups and their making threes on the other end.”

Team Stats

Petty’s performance was the second time this season Alabama had a player score more than 30 points, with the first being Kira Lewis Jr. in the season-opener against Penn (30).

Alabama finished with 44 rebounds and owned a 44-35 advantage on the boards, marking the fifth time in six games that UA has outrebounded the competition.

It also marked the fourth time of five games the Tide has snagged over 40 rebounds.

Beetle Bolden was the only other Crimson Tide player to reach double figured, accounting for 10 points off the bench.

The team’s combined for 193 total points, the most in the nine-year history of the Battle 4 Atlantis.

First Half

Alabama raced out to a 14-4 lead with 16:56 to play in the first half, as Petty scored 11 points, going 3-for-3 beyond the arc in the game’s first three minutes.

Iowa State answered with an 8-2 spurt to cut the Tide’s lead to 16-12 with 14:45 left in the half.

The Tide held a 32-31 lead with 5:48 to go in the opening half, however, the Cyclones ended the half on a 20-4 run to take a 15-point lead at intermission.

Second Half

The Crimson Tide opened the second half on an 11-4 run and closed the Iowa State deficit to 56-47 with 17:03 remaining.

Alabama used a 6-0 run to cut the deficit to 61-55 with 14:37 left in the game.

The Cyclones quickly responded with an 14-0 run to extend its lead to 75-55 with 12:22 to play.

LATEST POSTS