TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama basketball is expected to gain a commitment from one of the top players remaining in the transfer portal, according to Joe Tipton.

Grant Nelson, a 6’11” forward from North Dakota State averaged 17.9 points and 9.3 rebounds last season. It would be a huge pick-up for the Crimson Tide as they seek length to replace center Charles Bediako, who declared for the NBA Draft.

Nelson would be the third player the Tide gained from the portal. Guards Aaron Estrada and Latrell Wrightsell announced their plans to come to the Capstone in April.