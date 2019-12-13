Alabama Basketball begins three-game road stretch at Penn State Saturday

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (ALABAMA ATHLETICS)– Alabama will open a three-game stretch away from Tuscaloosa when it travels to State College, Pa., to square off with the Penn State Nittany Lions on Saturday at 2 p.m. ET (1 p.m. CT). The true road game is the Tide’s second of the season (played at Rhode Island on Nov. 15). It is also part of UA’s current seven-game stretch in which six contests are being played away from Coleman Coliseum.

After its contest against the Nittany Lions, Alabama will next face Samford on Dec, 21 (6:30 p.m. CT) inside Legacy Arena in Birmingham, Ala., in what will be a true road game for the Tide. That will be followed by the 2019 Rocket City Classic vs. Belmont on Dec. 21 in Huntsville, Ala. (2:30 p.m. CT) to conclude the road swing.

The Crimson Tide enters the Penn State contest riding its first two-game winning streak of the season following a 78-68 victory against Stephen F. Austin on Dec. 6. UA, which stepped away from competition this week due to finals, also defeated Southern Miss, 83-68, in the final game of the Battle 4 Atlantis which was played back on Nov. 29.

It is the second time in two seasons that Alabama and Penn State will square off on the hardwood. Last season marked the first time in 35 years that the two teams faced one another (last played on Dec. 11, 1982). The Crimson Tide captured a 73-64 victory over the Nittany Lions in the contest that was played in Coleman Coliseum on Dec. 21, 2018. The win gave UA its fourth-straight win in the series, improving to 4-1 in five all-time match-ups vs. Penn State.