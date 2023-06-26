TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama men’s basketball has announced its 2023-2024 SEC matchups.

The Crimson Tide looks to keep its winning streak going after winning the SEC Regular Season and SEC Tournament championship. Bama finished the 2022-2023 season 31-6, (16-2 SEC), with a loss in the Sweet 16 to San Diego State. Alabama returns guards Mark Sears, Rylan Griffen and forward Nick Pringle.

Here’s a look at who the Tide play home and away in the SEC next season:

Home

Arkansas

Auburn

Florida

LSU

Mississippi State

Missouri

South Carolina

Tennessee

Texas A&M

Away