TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama men’s basketball has announced its 2023-2024 SEC matchups.
The Crimson Tide looks to keep its winning streak going after winning the SEC Regular Season and SEC Tournament championship. Bama finished the 2022-2023 season 31-6, (16-2 SEC), with a loss in the Sweet 16 to San Diego State. Alabama returns guards Mark Sears, Rylan Griffen and forward Nick Pringle.
Here’s a look at who the Tide play home and away in the SEC next season:
Home
- Arkansas
- Auburn
- Florida
- LSU
- Mississippi State
- Missouri
- South Carolina
- Tennessee
- Texas A&M
Away
- Auburn
- Florida
- Georgia
- Kentucky
- LSU
- Ole Miss
- Mississippi State
- Tennessee
- Vanderbilt