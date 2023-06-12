TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WHNT) – The University of Alabama has hired its 33rd head baseball coach in school history.

UA Athletics Director Greg Byrne announced Monday that Maryland Head Coach and 2022 & 2023 Big Ten Conference Coach of the Year, Rob Vaughn, has been hired as the next baseball coach.

Vaughn’s hiring comes just one day after the Crimson Tide was eliminated from the NCAA Super Regional.

Jason Jackson, the Tide’s interim head coach, has been retained on the coaching staff. He’ll serve as the team’s associate head coach while continuing his role as the pitching coach.

“I could not be prouder of the job Coach Jackson did in serving as our interim head coach for the final six weeks of the season,” said Byrne. “He was incredible at managing a tough situation and ultimately leading this team somewhere it had not been in quite some time. He has great relationships with our team, the department, our fans and beyond, and we are thrilled to keep JJ here in Tuscaloosa and elevate him to associate head coach.”

Jackson had been leading the Tide since Brad Bohannon was dismissed on May 4 following an investigation into “suspicious gambling activity” that caused sportsbooks to disallow betting on Alabama baseball games.

Under Jackson, Alabama turned the corner and ended the regular season as one of the hottest teams in the country. The team was selected to host an NCAA Regional before advancing to the NCAA Super Regional.

“My family and I are very happy here in Tuscaloosa. I love this university and I love coaching these players and am excited about the opportunity to continue to be able to do that. Rob has done an amazing job at Maryland and I know he will be a great fit here as well. I’m thankful for the opportunity and look forward to working together,” Jackson said.

The Humble, Texas native Vaughn takes over as skipper for the Crimson Tide after six years as Maryland’s Head Coach. He led the Terps to their second consecutive Big Ten Championship and third straight NCAA Regional appearance in 2023. He holds a coaching record of 183-117.

“I could not be more excited to join the Alabama Crimson Tide,” said Vaughn. “The culture, the people and the program speak for themselves. Watching the team from afar, I could tell just how special it is, and I cannot wait to get started and help get this group get back to Omaha. The fact that Coach Jackson will be here by my side makes me even more excited because he’s done such an incredible job and will be a big part of what we do going forward.”

Prior to becoming Maryland’s head coach, Vaughn was an assistant for the program for four years.

Vaughn started his coaching career at his alma mater Kansas State, where he spent two seasons as a volunteer assistant coach.

As a player, he spent his college days as a catcher for Kansas State before spending two seasons in the Chicago White Sox organization.

Vaughn has coached 29 players who have been drafted or signed professional contracts, including Brandon Lowe of the Tampa Bay Rays and Lamonte Wade Jr. of the San Francisco Giants.

“I want to thank Greg Byrne and the administration for this opportunity of a lifetime. My family and I are thrilled for the move to Tuscaloosa and look forward to being part of the community. Roll Tide!” Vaughn added.