TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama baseball coach Brad Bohannon has been fired after leading the team for six seasons, ending with a sports betting scandal.

Bohannon, who was hired as the Crimson Tide men’s baseball coach in 2017, was fired Thursday, according to UA.

“Alabama director of athletics Greg Byrne announced he has initiated the termination process for head baseball coach Brad Bohannon for, among other things, violating the standards, duties, and responsibilities expected of University employees,” the UA Athletics Department announced in a statement. “Bohannon has been relieved of all duties and Jason Jackson will serve as the interim head coach. There will be no further comment at this time pending an ongoing review.”

Bohannon’s firing comes amid news of the Ohio Casino Control Commission issuing an emergency order prohibiting wagers on Alabama baseball. The only reason given for the order was “suspicious activity.”

Bohannon, who led the Tide to a 166-124 record throughout his tenure, came to the Capstone after a season spent as an assistant coach at Auburn University and 11 years as an assistant coach at the University of Kentucky. In 2015, he was named the National Assistant Coach of the Year by the American Baseball Coaches Association and Baseball America.

In 2021, Bohannon led the team to the Ruston Regional in the NCAA Baseball Tournament, but was knocked out by Louisiana Tech.

A Georgia native, Bohannon is a graduate of Berry College, but previously played ball at Vanderbilt University and the Georgia Institute of Technology.