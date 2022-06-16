BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Alabama men’s basketball program is set to face off against Gonzaga in the 2022 C.M. Newton Classic on Dec. 17.

The second annual event will be played inside Legacy Arena in Birmingham.

The matchup will be a rematch of a game from last season that saw the Crimson Tide upset then-No. 3 Gonzaga 91-82 at Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle.

The school notes this year’s C.M. Newton Classic is not a part of the Alabama men’s basketball season ticket package. However, fans who purchased season tickets for the 2022-23 season will receive priority seating to the game.

The game is named after longtime Alabama basketball head coach C.M. Newton. Newton coached the team for 12 seasons, leading Alabama to a 221-123 record, won three consecutive SEC titles and made two NCAA tournament appearances.

Coach Newton was the first coach to integrate the men’s basketball team at Alabama with black student-athletes.

“Coach Newton left a lasting legacy within our program, so this is a great way to honor what he meant to The University of Alabama, as well as to all of college basketball throughout his career. For a program such as Gonzaga, who is consistently one of the top programs in the nation each year, to come to the South and play us is going to be very exciting for our fans and our team. We can’t wait for what I expect to be another electric atmosphere in Legacy Arena,” said head coach Nate Oats.