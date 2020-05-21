Alabama and Arizona schedule football series

Alabama Head Coach Nick Saban walks off the field after losing to Auburn in an NCAA college football game in Auburn, Ala., on Saturday, Nov. 30, 2019. (Chris Shimek/The Decatur Daily via AP)

TUCSON, Ariz. (AP) — Alabama and Arizona have agreed to a home-and-home football series in 2032 and 2033.

The first meeting between the Crimson Tide and Wildcats will be Sept. 4, 2032, in Tuscaloosa. The rematch will take place in Tucson on Sept. 3, 2033.

Arizona has played seven games against Southeastern Conference teams, going 1-5-1. The Wildcats have a home-and-home series scheduled against Mississippi State in 2022 and 2023.

Alabama has played teams from the Pac-12 21 times, most recently a 24-7 win over Washington in the 2016 Peach Bowl.

