TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Five-star wide receiver and Alabama commit Ryan Williams announced Monday morning that he will be reclassifying to be apart of the 2024 class. He announced the decision via Instagram Live.

Williams was named Mr. Football and Alabama Gatorade Player of the Year in 2022 after catching 87 passes for 1,641 yards and 24 touchdowns in his sophomore season. He also rushed for 709 yards, 15 touchdowns, and returned two punts for touchdowns. The 6’0″, 165 pound receiver finished his junior season with 72 catches for 1,324 yards and 19 touchdowns, including 343 all-purpose yards and four touchdowns in the state championship game against Clay-Chalkville.

Alabama’s 2024 class ranks No. 4 with 21 commits, according to 247Sports. He is the third five-star in the class, along with quarterback Julian Sayin and cornerback Jaylen Mbakwe.

According to 247Sports, Williams will wait until February Signing Day and enroll at Alabama in the summer.