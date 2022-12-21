TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — National Early Signing Day began Wednesday and Alabama is still Alabama after head coach Nick Saban put together another impressive recruiting class.

The Crimson Tide have the No. 1 overall 2023 recruiting class as it features six five-stars and 21 four-stars.

Here’s a list of the early signees:

S Caleb Downs

Downs is a five-star safety out of Mill Creek in Hoschton, Georgia. He is listed at 6’0″, 195 pounds and is ranked No. 6 overall and No. 1 in the country at his position.

Edge Keon Keely

Keeley attended Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Fla. Listed at 6’6″, 242 pounds, he is a five-star edge ranked No. 10 nationally and No. 1 at his position.

OT Kadyn Proctor

Proctor attended Southeast Polk in Des Moines, IA. Listed at 6’7″, 330 pounds, he’s a five-star offensive tackle ranked No. 12 nationally and No. 2 at his position.

DL James Smith

Smith attended Carver High School in Montgomery. He’s listed at 6’3″, 310 pounds, a five-star recruit ranked No. 18 nationally and No. 2 at his position.

Edge Qua Russaw

Russaw and Smith were teammates at Carver. Russaw is listed at 6’2″, 230 pounds, five-star ranked No. 22 nationally and No. 3 at his position.

RB Justice Haynes

Haynes attended Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. He’s listed at 5’11”, 200 pounds, five-star ranked No. 25 nationally and No. 3 at his position.

CB Jahlil Hurley

Hurley attended Florence High School. Hurley is listed at 6’1″, 170 pounds, ranked No. 38 nationally and No. 4 at his position.

WR Jalen Hale

Hale attended Longview High School in Longview, TX. Listed at 6’1″, 185 pounds, he’s ranked No. 40 nationally and No. 7 at his position.

RB Richard Young

Young attended Lehigh Senior in Lehigh Acres, Fla. Listed at 5’11”, 200 pounds, he’s ranked No. 48 nationally and No. 4 at his position.

S Tony Mitchell

Mitchell attended Thompson High School in Alabaster. Listed at 6’2″, 180 pounds, he’s ranked No. 54 nationally and No. 5 at his position.

Edge Yhonzae Pierre

Pierre attended Eufaula High School. Listed at 6’4″, 220 pounds, he’s ranked No. 59 nationally and No. 8 at his position.

DL Jordan Renaud

Renaud attended Tyler Legacy in Tyler, TX. Listed at 6’3.5″, 245 pounds, he’s ranked No. 62 nationally and No. 7 at his position.

QB Eli Holstein

Holstein attended Zachary High School in Zachary, La. Listed at 6’4″, 222 pounds, he’s ranked No. 74 nationally and No. 9 at his position.

OT Wilkin Formby

Formby attended Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa. Listed at 6’7″, 295 pounds, he’s ranked No. 77 nationally and No. 8 at his position.

QB Dylan Lonergan

Lonergan attended Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia. Listed at 6’2″, 215 pounds, he’s ranked No. 140 nationally and No. 11 at his position.

DL Hunter Osborne

Osborne attended Hewitt-Trussville High School. Listed at 6’4″, 260 pounds, he’s ranked No. 144 nationally and No. 17 at his position.

WR Malik Benson

Benson attended Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, KS. Listed at 6’1″, 185 pounds, he’s ranked the No. 1 JUCO prospect.

DL Edric Hill

Hill attended North Kansas City in Kansas City, Missouri. Listed at 6’3″, 290 pounds, he’s ranked No. 182 nationally and No. 24 at his position.

OT Olaus Alinen

Alinen attended The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, CT. Listed at 6’6″, 315 pounds, he’s ranked No. 191 nationally and No. 16 at his position.

OT Miles McVay

McVay attended East St. Louis in Illinois. Listed at 6’6″, 358 pounds, he’s ranked No. 200 nationally and No. 18 at his position.

TE Ty Lockwood

Lockwood attended Independence High School in Thompson’s Station, TN. Listed at 6’5″, 225 pounds, he’s ranked No. 235 nationally and No. 13 at his position.

LB Justin Jefferson

Jefferson attended Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, MS. Listed at 6’1″, 215 pounds, he’s ranked as the second best JUCO prospect.

WR Jaren Hamilton

Hamilton attended F.W. Buchholz in Gainesville, Fla. Listed at 6’1″, 188 pounds, he’s ranked No. 285 nationally and No. 39 at his position.

WR Cole Adams

Adams attended Owasso High School in Oklahoma. Listed at 5’10”, 180 pounds, he’s ranked No. 304 nationally and No. 42 at his position.

ATH Brayson Hubbard

Hubbard attended Ocean Springs in Pascagoula, MS. Listed at 6’2″, 190 pounds, he’s ranked No. 334 nationally and No. 15 at his position.

IOL RyQueze McElderry

McElderry attended Anniston High School. Listed at 6’3″, 340 pounds, he’s ranked No. 376 nationally and No. 23 at his position.

K Conor Talty