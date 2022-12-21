TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — National Early Signing Day began Wednesday and Alabama is still Alabama after head coach Nick Saban put together another impressive recruiting class.

The Crimson Tide have the No. 1 overall 2023 recruiting class as it features six five-stars and 21 four-stars.

Here’s a list of the early signees:

S Caleb Downs

  • Downs is a five-star safety out of Mill Creek in Hoschton, Georgia. He is listed at 6’0″, 195 pounds and is ranked No. 6 overall and No. 1 in the country at his position.

Edge Keon Keely

  • Keeley attended Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Fla. Listed at 6’6″, 242 pounds, he is a five-star edge ranked No. 10 nationally and No. 1 at his position.

OT Kadyn Proctor

  • Proctor attended Southeast Polk in Des Moines, IA. Listed at 6’7″, 330 pounds, he’s a five-star offensive tackle ranked No. 12 nationally and No. 2 at his position.

DL James Smith

  • Smith attended Carver High School in Montgomery. He’s listed at 6’3″, 310 pounds, a five-star recruit ranked No. 18 nationally and No. 2 at his position.

Edge Qua Russaw

  • Russaw and Smith were teammates at Carver. Russaw is listed at 6’2″, 230 pounds, five-star ranked No. 22 nationally and No. 3 at his position.

RB Justice Haynes

  • Haynes attended Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. He’s listed at 5’11”, 200 pounds, five-star ranked No. 25 nationally and No. 3 at his position.

CB Jahlil Hurley

  • Hurley attended Florence High School. Hurley is listed at 6’1″, 170 pounds, ranked No. 38 nationally and No. 4 at his position.

WR Jalen Hale

  • Hale attended Longview High School in Longview, TX. Listed at 6’1″, 185 pounds, he’s ranked No. 40 nationally and No. 7 at his position.

RB Richard Young

  • Young attended Lehigh Senior in Lehigh Acres, Fla. Listed at 5’11”, 200 pounds, he’s ranked No. 48 nationally and No. 4 at his position.

S Tony Mitchell

  • Mitchell attended Thompson High School in Alabaster. Listed at 6’2″, 180 pounds, he’s ranked No. 54 nationally and No. 5 at his position.

Edge Yhonzae Pierre

  • Pierre attended Eufaula High School. Listed at 6’4″, 220 pounds, he’s ranked No. 59 nationally and No. 8 at his position.

DL Jordan Renaud

  • Renaud attended Tyler Legacy in Tyler, TX. Listed at 6’3.5″, 245 pounds, he’s ranked No. 62 nationally and No. 7 at his position.

QB Eli Holstein

  • Holstein attended Zachary High School in Zachary, La. Listed at 6’4″, 222 pounds, he’s ranked No. 74 nationally and No. 9 at his position.

OT Wilkin Formby

  • Formby attended Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa. Listed at 6’7″, 295 pounds, he’s ranked No. 77 nationally and No. 8 at his position.

QB Dylan Lonergan

  • Lonergan attended Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia. Listed at 6’2″, 215 pounds, he’s ranked No. 140 nationally and No. 11 at his position.

DL Hunter Osborne

  • Osborne attended Hewitt-Trussville High School. Listed at 6’4″, 260 pounds, he’s ranked No. 144 nationally and No. 17 at his position.

WR Malik Benson

  • Benson attended Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, KS. Listed at 6’1″, 185 pounds, he’s ranked the No. 1 JUCO prospect.

DL Edric Hill

  • Hill attended North Kansas City in Kansas City, Missouri. Listed at 6’3″, 290 pounds, he’s ranked No. 182 nationally and No. 24 at his position.

OT Olaus Alinen

  • Alinen attended The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, CT. Listed at 6’6″, 315 pounds, he’s ranked No. 191 nationally and No. 16 at his position.

OT Miles McVay

  • McVay attended East St. Louis in Illinois. Listed at 6’6″, 358 pounds, he’s ranked No. 200 nationally and No. 18 at his position.

TE Ty Lockwood

  • Lockwood attended Independence High School in Thompson’s Station, TN. Listed at 6’5″, 225 pounds, he’s ranked No. 235 nationally and No. 13 at his position.

LB Justin Jefferson

  • Jefferson attended Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, MS. Listed at 6’1″, 215 pounds, he’s ranked as the second best JUCO prospect.

WR Jaren Hamilton

  • Hamilton attended F.W. Buchholz in Gainesville, Fla. Listed at 6’1″, 188 pounds, he’s ranked No. 285 nationally and No. 39 at his position.

WR Cole Adams

  • Adams attended Owasso High School in Oklahoma. Listed at 5’10”, 180 pounds, he’s ranked No. 304 nationally and No. 42 at his position.

ATH Brayson Hubbard

  • Hubbard attended Ocean Springs in Pascagoula, MS. Listed at 6’2″, 190 pounds, he’s ranked No. 334 nationally and No. 15 at his position.

IOL RyQueze McElderry

  • McElderry attended Anniston High School. Listed at 6’3″, 340 pounds, he’s ranked No. 376 nationally and No. 23 at his position.

K Conor Talty

  • Talty attended St. Rita in Chicago. Listed at 6’1″, 195 pounds, he’s ranked No. 3 at his position.