TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — National Early Signing Day began Wednesday and Alabama is still Alabama after head coach Nick Saban put together another impressive recruiting class.
The Crimson Tide have the No. 1 overall 2023 recruiting class as it features six five-stars and 21 four-stars.
Here’s a list of the early signees:
S Caleb Downs
- Downs is a five-star safety out of Mill Creek in Hoschton, Georgia. He is listed at 6’0″, 195 pounds and is ranked No. 6 overall and No. 1 in the country at his position.
Edge Keon Keely
- Keeley attended Berkeley Prep in Tampa, Fla. Listed at 6’6″, 242 pounds, he is a five-star edge ranked No. 10 nationally and No. 1 at his position.
OT Kadyn Proctor
- Proctor attended Southeast Polk in Des Moines, IA. Listed at 6’7″, 330 pounds, he’s a five-star offensive tackle ranked No. 12 nationally and No. 2 at his position.
DL James Smith
- Smith attended Carver High School in Montgomery. He’s listed at 6’3″, 310 pounds, a five-star recruit ranked No. 18 nationally and No. 2 at his position.
Edge Qua Russaw
- Russaw and Smith were teammates at Carver. Russaw is listed at 6’2″, 230 pounds, five-star ranked No. 22 nationally and No. 3 at his position.
RB Justice Haynes
- Haynes attended Buford High School in Buford, Georgia. He’s listed at 5’11”, 200 pounds, five-star ranked No. 25 nationally and No. 3 at his position.
CB Jahlil Hurley
- Hurley attended Florence High School. Hurley is listed at 6’1″, 170 pounds, ranked No. 38 nationally and No. 4 at his position.
WR Jalen Hale
- Hale attended Longview High School in Longview, TX. Listed at 6’1″, 185 pounds, he’s ranked No. 40 nationally and No. 7 at his position.
RB Richard Young
- Young attended Lehigh Senior in Lehigh Acres, Fla. Listed at 5’11”, 200 pounds, he’s ranked No. 48 nationally and No. 4 at his position.
S Tony Mitchell
- Mitchell attended Thompson High School in Alabaster. Listed at 6’2″, 180 pounds, he’s ranked No. 54 nationally and No. 5 at his position.
Edge Yhonzae Pierre
- Pierre attended Eufaula High School. Listed at 6’4″, 220 pounds, he’s ranked No. 59 nationally and No. 8 at his position.
DL Jordan Renaud
- Renaud attended Tyler Legacy in Tyler, TX. Listed at 6’3.5″, 245 pounds, he’s ranked No. 62 nationally and No. 7 at his position.
QB Eli Holstein
- Holstein attended Zachary High School in Zachary, La. Listed at 6’4″, 222 pounds, he’s ranked No. 74 nationally and No. 9 at his position.
OT Wilkin Formby
- Formby attended Northridge High School in Tuscaloosa. Listed at 6’7″, 295 pounds, he’s ranked No. 77 nationally and No. 8 at his position.
QB Dylan Lonergan
- Lonergan attended Brookwood High School in Snellville, Georgia. Listed at 6’2″, 215 pounds, he’s ranked No. 140 nationally and No. 11 at his position.
DL Hunter Osborne
- Osborne attended Hewitt-Trussville High School. Listed at 6’4″, 260 pounds, he’s ranked No. 144 nationally and No. 17 at his position.
WR Malik Benson
- Benson attended Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, KS. Listed at 6’1″, 185 pounds, he’s ranked the No. 1 JUCO prospect.
DL Edric Hill
- Hill attended North Kansas City in Kansas City, Missouri. Listed at 6’3″, 290 pounds, he’s ranked No. 182 nationally and No. 24 at his position.
OT Olaus Alinen
- Alinen attended The Loomis Chaffee School in Windsor, CT. Listed at 6’6″, 315 pounds, he’s ranked No. 191 nationally and No. 16 at his position.
OT Miles McVay
- McVay attended East St. Louis in Illinois. Listed at 6’6″, 358 pounds, he’s ranked No. 200 nationally and No. 18 at his position.
TE Ty Lockwood
- Lockwood attended Independence High School in Thompson’s Station, TN. Listed at 6’5″, 225 pounds, he’s ranked No. 235 nationally and No. 13 at his position.
LB Justin Jefferson
- Jefferson attended Pearl River Community College in Poplarville, MS. Listed at 6’1″, 215 pounds, he’s ranked as the second best JUCO prospect.
WR Jaren Hamilton
- Hamilton attended F.W. Buchholz in Gainesville, Fla. Listed at 6’1″, 188 pounds, he’s ranked No. 285 nationally and No. 39 at his position.
WR Cole Adams
- Adams attended Owasso High School in Oklahoma. Listed at 5’10”, 180 pounds, he’s ranked No. 304 nationally and No. 42 at his position.
ATH Brayson Hubbard
- Hubbard attended Ocean Springs in Pascagoula, MS. Listed at 6’2″, 190 pounds, he’s ranked No. 334 nationally and No. 15 at his position.
IOL RyQueze McElderry
- McElderry attended Anniston High School. Listed at 6’3″, 340 pounds, he’s ranked No. 376 nationally and No. 23 at his position.
K Conor Talty
- Talty attended St. Rita in Chicago. Listed at 6’1″, 195 pounds, he’s ranked No. 3 at his position.