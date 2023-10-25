BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The 2023-24 NBA season is officially underway, and the Alabama Crimson Tide is represented by nine players in the league.

Three players from last season’s team find themselves on an NBA roster and are set to begin their rookie campaign while some look to continue building off last season.

Here’s a look at Crimson Tide players in the league:

Charles Bediako (San Antonio Spurs)

Went undrafted in the 2023 and signed a training camp contract with the Spurs which was converted into a two-way contract

Averaged 6.4 points, 6 rebounds and 1.8 blocks per game in his sophomore season at Bama

Noah Clowney (Brooklyn Nets)

Drafted by the Brooklyn Nets with the 21st overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft

Averaged 9.8 points and 7.9 rebounds per game in his freshman season

JD Davison (Boston Celtics)

Played 12 games in the 2022-23 season for the Celtics as a rookie

Spent majority of last season with the Celtics G League affiliate, appearing in 26 games and averaging 12.5 points and 8.7 assists with 31.3 minutes per game

Keon Ellis (Sacramento Kings)

Split time between the Kings G League affiliate and Sacramento, appearing in 16 games for Sacramento and playing in 23 games for the King G-League affiliate

Hebert Jones (New Orleans Pelicans)

Started 66 games and finished the 2022-23 season averaging 9.8 points in 29.6 minutes per game

Kira Lewis Jr. (New Orleans Pelicans)

Average 4.6 points during his third season in the league.

Brandon Miller (Charlotte Hornets)

Selected with the No. 2 overall pick in the 2023 NBA Draft

Averaged 18.8 points and 8.2 rebounds while helping lead the Crimson Tide to the Sweet 16 in the NCAA Tournament

Joshua Primo (Los Angeles Clippers)

Signed a two-way contract with the Clippers for the upcoming season

Averaged 7 points and 4.5 assists in the 23.3 minutes per game with the Spurs

Collin Sexton (Utah Jazz)