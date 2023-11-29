ATLANTA, Ga. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football will travel to Atlanta on Saturday for a huge showdown in a game that could decide playoff rankings, when they take on the Georgia Bulldogs in the 2023 SEC Championship Game.

Alabama is coming off an emotional win in the 88th Iron Bowl, defeating Auburn, 27-24, and a 31-yard touchdown pass from Jalen Milroe to Isaiah Bond was the play that sealed the deal and will be etched in history forever. Milroe finshed 16-of-24 for 259 yards and two touchdowns and also led the team in rushing with 107 yards. The Crimson Tide moved to 11-1 on the season and now face its toughest test of the year against the Bulldogs who have won 29 straight games.

Georgia is coming off a 31-23 win over its rival Georgia Tech and has a 12-0 record at the end of the regular season for the second consecutive year. Carson Beck passed for 175 yards and a touchdown in the win. Kendall Milton carried the load in the rushing attack with two touchdowns on 156 yards and 18 carries.

Here’s what to look for in Tide vs. Dawgs. Kickoff is scheduled for 3 p.m. on CBS 42:

Alabama must win and receive help to get into CFP

Even if Alabama wins, if everyone in front of them also wins, the Crimson Tide could still be left out of the College Football Playoff. It’s a very tight race for the final four spots and it’s crazy to think the SEC champion could be left out. Bama will likely need Texas to lose, considering they control the head-to-head with their win in Week 2 and the Crimson Tide could also need Florida State to fall to Louisville.

Both teams will be facing the best defense they’ve played against all season

Georgia has the No. 9 total defense in the country, giving up an average of 294.3 yards, while the Crimson Tide rank No. 17, giving up 312.7 yards per game. It’ll be key for Bama to stop the Bulldog run game after being gashed by the Tigers for 244 yards last week. Georgia running back Kendall Milton is playing his best football late in the season and has rushed for over 100 yards in two of the last three games.

This could potentially be a low scoring game where special teams and field position could have a huge impact.

Whoever controls the line of scrimmage has the best chance to win

Whichever team wins in the trenches should be the team to come out victorious. Alabama is ninth in the country in team sacks and averages three a game. Georgia doesn’t tend to get to the quarterback as much, but they have an elite secondary. If Alabama’s offensive line, which has gotten better each week, can hold their own against the Bulldogs and give Milroe time, that may be the ultimate deciding factor.

