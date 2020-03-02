2020 SEC Women’s Basketball Tournament Field Set

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. – With the Southeastern Conference Women’s Basketball Tournament field set, the No. 8 seed Alabama Crimson Tide will take on the No. 9 seed Georgia in the second round on Thursday, March 5 at 11 a.m. CT inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C. The game will be broadcast on SEC Network. The winner will take on No. 1 South Carolina in the quarterfinals on Friday at 11 a.m. CT.

The Crimson Tide (18-11, 8-8 SEC) and Lady Bulldogs (16-13, 7-9 SEC) met two weeks ago in Athens, with Georgia taking the 76-75 victory in overtime on Feb. 16. The last four out of five meetings between the two teams have gone to overtime with UGA winning each game in the extra period. Alabama has won its last four games following the loss to UGA on Feb. 16.

Alabama has a 1-7 all-time record against Georgia in the SEC Tournament, with its only win coming in its first tournament meeting back on Jan. 31, 1981 in Baton Rouge, La. The Lady Bulldogs won the next seven games against the Crimson Tide with its last victory coming on March 4, 2010 in Duluth, Ga.

On Sunday, Alabama picked up its fourth-straight Southeastern Conference victory for the first time since 1998 after defeating Missouri 73-61 in the regular season finale. In addition, its 8-8 record in conference competition is the best finish for an Alabama team since 2001-02 when the Tide ended the regular season at 7-7 in the SEC. The 18 regular season wins are also the most by UA since the 1997-98 team.

The Tide looks to bolster its NCAA Tournament resume after entering Sunday’s game as the top team in the “First Four Out” according to ESPNw Bracketologist, Charlie Crème. Alabama went into the game with an RPI of 52 to go along with the 29th-toughest schedule in the country. Over the past eight seasons, every SEC team that has finished with an 8-8 mark in conference play has made it into the NCAA Tournament.

Tickets to the second round and the rest of the tournament can be found in the link above. Single game tickets will go on sale on Wednesday, March 5 at 9 a.m. CT.