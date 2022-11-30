TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama football is losing two more players to the transfer portal, as Traeshon Holden and Christian Leary announced they will be leaving via Twitter.

Holden was a starter this year for the Crimson Tide. The junior receiver caught 25 passes for 331 yards and six touchdowns. In his career with the Crimson Tide, he finished with 46 total catches for 570 yards and seven scores. He was a four-star recruit coming out of high school and was ranked the No. 24 overall prospect in California by Rivals.

Leary, a sophomore from Orlando, was a four-star prospect and ranked as the No. 10 receiver by 247Composite. In two years at the Capstone, Leary caught three passes for 10 yards and a touchdown.

Six Alabama players have now entered the transfer portal within a week.