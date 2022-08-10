TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama football team will be without one of its most explosive players for 6 to 8 weeks, according to head coach Nick Saban.

Saban announced Wednesday in a press conference that wide receiver JoJo Earle suffered a Jones fracture in his foot during practice. Saban says he was doing a “really really good job, having a really good camp. Probably the best he’s been on a consistent basis.”

Last year, as a true freshman, he was named to the SEC’s All-Freshman team as a punt returner. He had 88 return yards on 15 attempts. He suffered a leg injury against New Mexico State and was limited until the Cotton Bowl.

The Crimson Tide is looking to replace its top-two receivers from last year: John Metchie III and Jameson Williams. The Tide added Jermaine Burton and Tyler Harrell from the transfer portal. Traeshon Holden, Ja’Corey Brooks and Christian Leary all return with more experience under their belt. Freshman Aaron Anderson is expected to have an impact on the team as well.

Alabama opens its season at home against Utah State on Sept. 3. Kick-off is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on SEC Network.