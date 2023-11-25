AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — A 31-yard touchdown pass from Alabama quarterback Jalen Milroe to receiver Isaiah Bond in the left corner of the end zone with 32 seconds left led the Tide to a 27-24 victory over Auburn in a stunned Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday.

In the 88th Iron Bowl, Auburn held the lead for most of the second half until relinquishing it in dramatic fashion in the final minute. Auburn muffed a punt at its own 30-yard line with just under five minutes left. Despite reaching the seven-yard line, a botched snap and illegal forward pass backed Alabama up to the 31-yard line. But Alabama found a way to win on a long fourth-and-goal.

Tiger receiver Ja’Varrius Johnson put Auburn ahead when he registered a 27-yard reception with 6:36 left in third quarter. Kicker Alex McPherson extended Auburn’s lead with a 21-yard field goal with about 10 minutes left in the game.

After Auburn went three-and-out on the contest’s first drive, Tide running back Roydell Williams tallied a two-yard rushing touchdown on Alabama’s opening possession. The Tigers tied the game with five minutes remaining in the first period when running back Damari Alston punched it in from four yards out.

Tide kicker Will Reichard made a 32-yard field goal toward the start of the second quarter to put Alabama back ahead. The score would remain 10-7 Alabama for most of the second quarter until Johnson carried the ball 12 yards into the end zone to put Auburn ahead with 2:24 left in the half.

Alabama, however, took the lead into halftime when receiver Jermaine Burton recorded a 68-yard touchdown. Reichard converted another field goal, this time from 22 yards, with over nine minutes in the third quarter.

Alabama finishes the regular season with a perfect SEC record and 11-1 record overall. Auburn is now 6-6 overall a 3-5 mark in SEC play.

Alabama will play in the SEC championship game in Atlanta against Georgia next week. Auburn will find out Dec. 3 what bowl game its competing in to close out Hugh Freeze’s first season as the Tiger head coach.

Alabama stays in College Football Playoff contention

Alabama struggled versus Auburn, but the Tide came out of Jordan-Hare Stadium with a win. It’s still possible for the Tide to qualify for the College Football Playoff, it will need to defeat Georgia next week and get some help to move up in the rankings.

Alabama is No. 8 in the College Football Playoff Rankings.

Tide wins turnover battle

Auburn quarterback Payton Thorne threw two interceptions, with his second coming on the game’s final play. The Keionte Scott muffed punt put Alabama in position to win the Iron Bowl.

The Tide recorded zero turnovers, though it lost a fumble it recovered. Alabama allowed one sack and five tackles for loss.

Alabama’s offense shines

Milroe didn’t perform exceptionally, as he went 16-for-24 with 259 yards and two touchdowns. He also picked up 107 yards on the ground, including a 37-yard rush, to help the Tide record 451 total offensive yards. Receiver Jeramine Burton registered 107 receiving yards. Running back Jase McClellan notched 66 rushing yards.