TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — There are officially 100 days until Alabama football kicks off the 2022-2023 season against the Utah State Aggies in Bryant-Denny Stadium. We now know the kick-off time of one of the Crimson Tide’s most anticipated match-ups.

Bama will travel to Austin to take on the Texas Longhorns in week two of the season. Many were hoping the match-up would be a prime-time game but as suspected, the teams will play at 11 a.m. on FOX.

Texas comes into the season led by head coach Steve Sarkisian, former analyst and offensive coordinator for the Crimson Tide. Sarkisian has done a great of job of recruiting former Bama players from the portal. Agiye Hall, Jahleel Billingsley and Keilan Robinson all transferred to play for Sark and the Longhorns.

Alabama is looking to make a run for its third national championship appearance in a row, Georgia defeated the Crimson Tide in the College Football Playoff National Championship last year, 33-18.