TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama softball opened up the Tuscaloosa Regional with a match-up against Chattanooga (29-25) Friday, the Crimson Tide came away with the win, 3-0. Bama will play the winner of Stanford and Murray State Saturday.

It was a slow start for the Tide (42-11) as it was a scoreless game until the bottom of the fourth inning when Bailey Dowling hit a solo-shot on a ball out of the zone. Later in the inning with bases loaded, Megan Bloodworth hit a sac-fly to make it 2-0.

In the bottom of the fifth with runners on first and third base, Jenna Lord hit an RBI single to make it 3-0, and that would be the final run for Alabama. Alex Salter started in the circle for the Crimson Tide and pitched 3.1 innings, but it was Montana Fouts who would close things out.

Bama will face the winner of the Stanford vs Murray State game at 2 p.m. Saturday.