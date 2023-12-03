BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The College Football Playoff Committee released the final rankings Sunday, and the Alabama Crimson Tide were ranked No. 4 and will play Michigan in the Rose Bowl on New Years.

The four teams that will compete in the playoffs are Michigan, Washington, Texas and Alabama. Florida State and Georgia were the first two out.

Alabama is back in the playoffs after missing out a season ago. The Crimson Tide defeated the No. 1 team in the country Saturday, the Georgia Bulldogs, 27-24, in the SEC Championship. The Crimson Tide had the best win in the country after taking down the back-to-back national champions and ending their 29-game winning streak. The committee’s decision to put the Tide over the Seminoles seems to have came down to Florida State not looking the same without quarterback Jordan Travis.

“Florida State is a different team than they were through the first 11 weeks,” said Boo Corrigan, the selection committee chairman.

Here’s the final top 25 rankings: