Alabama QB Bryce Young up for 2021 Heisman Trophy

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) works against Georgia during the second half of the Southeastern Conference championship NCAA college football game, Saturday, Dec. 4, 2021, in Atlanta. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

The finalists for the 2021 Heisman Trophy have been officially announced.

Alabama Crimson Tide quarterback Bryce Young has been named a finalist, along with Michigan DE Aidan Hutchinson, Michigan State RB Kenneth Walker, and Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud.

Young threw for three touchdowns and ran for another as the Crimson Tide defeated Georgia 41-24 in the SEC championship game, earning game MVP honors and bolstering his chances at winning the Heisman.

The Heisman Trophy Trust gave ballots to 927 electors, including 870 members of the media and 57 living Heisman Trophy winners.

The winner of the 2021 Heisman Trophy will be announced on Saturday, December 11.