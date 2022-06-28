TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young has a chance to add more hardware to his shelf after being nominated for best college athlete in men’s sports for the 2022 ESPYS.

Young became the first quarterback in Alabama history to win the Heisman last year. He also took home AP College Football Player of the Year, the Maxwell Award and the Davey O’Brien Award.

Last season, Young broke the Alabama single-season marks for passing yards (4,872) and touchdowns (47). He also led the Crimson Tide to its second straight national championship appearance.

Other finalists for the award are Georgetown soccer’s Dante Polvara, Gonzaga men’s basketball player Chet Holmgren and Maryland lacrosse player Logan Wisnauskas.

The 2022 ESPYS will air live on Wednesday, July 20, at 8 p.m. ET on ABC.