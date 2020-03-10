Alabama players, Nate Oats ignoring the criticism

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — After finishing the regular season with back to back losses, Alabama’s chances of an ‘at-large’ bid to the NCAA Tournament are over. The Tide must win the SEC Tournament to play in the ‘Big Dance.’
Alabama head coach Nate Oats and Tide players Kira Lewis Jr. and Jaden Shackelford met with the media ahead of leaving for Nashville. Click the link above for video from the interviews.
LATEST POSTS
- How is the COVID-19 scare affecting travel plans for people in central Alabama?
- InfoWars founder, conservative radio host Alex Jones arrested, charged with DWI on Tuesday
- Body found in Bessemer manhole identified as Jackson County woman missing since 2018
- Bill to allow yoga in Alabama schools passes House, moves to Senate
- 2020 Outdoor Living Trends to Watch