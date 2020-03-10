Alabama players, Nate Oats ignoring the criticism

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — After finishing the regular season with back to back losses, Alabama’s chances of an ‘at-large’ bid to the NCAA Tournament are over. The Tide must win the SEC Tournament to play in the ‘Big Dance.’

Alabama head coach Nate Oats and Tide players Kira Lewis Jr. and Jaden Shackelford met with the media ahead of leaving for Nashville. Click the link above for video from the interviews.

