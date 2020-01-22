Alabama native Jameis Winston makes $50,000 donation to Miles College

FILE – In this Sunday, Oct. 15, 2017, file photo, Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Jameis Winston stands on the sidelines during the second half of an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals in Glendale, Ariz. Winston is being investigated for allegedly groping a female Uber driver in 2016. The Buccaneers quarterback has denied the […]

FAIRFIELD, Ala. (WIAT) — An Alabama native now playing for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers has made a significant contribution to Miles College.

On Tuesday, Hueytown native Jameis Winston gave a $50,000 donation to the college. The gift comes weeks after Leeds native and NBA Hall of Fame member Charles Barkely donated $1 million to the college.

“I am so honored to support Miles College,” Winston said in a statement. “Although I did not attend Miles College, we’ve had a longstanding relationship that has allowed me to touch the lives of thousands of youth from Birmingham and around the country. Miles has always had a special place in my heart because my mom is an alumna of this prestigious HBCU.”

Winston’s donation will be used to upgrade the college’s football program.

“Having someone of Jameis’ stature selflessly contribute to our growth here at Miles gives credence to what we are trying to accomplish, which is to give our student-athletes the best collegiate experience possible,” Miles College President Bobbie Knight said. “This investment in our students will continue to show up on the playing fields and in our classrooms.”

Winston played at Hueytown High School and played at Florida State University, where he won the Heisman Trophy. He has played for the Bucs since 2015.

Miles College Athletic Director Reginald Ruffin said he is proud of the partnership between the school and Winston.

“We are so appreciative of the support Jameis has given to Miles College. Just like having his football camp here, his financial donation will have a tremendous impact on our athletic department as we try to achieve our next level of excellence,” Ruffin said in the statement. “We look forward to having Jameis continue to be a part of our growth.”

