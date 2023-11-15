BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama native and former World Boxing Council heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder is slated to compete in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, on Dec. 23.

According to CBS Sports, Wilder will face former World Boxing Organization champion Joseph Parker. Another big bout on the six-fight card is two-time former unified champion Anthony Joshua clashing with Otto Wallin.

CBS Sports is reporting, in theory, that these fights are set to lead toward a showdown between Wilder and Joshua. It would be the biggest fight in the heavyweight division besides the upcoming bout for the undisputed title between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk.

Wilder held the WBC title from January 2015 to February 2020, relinquishing it when he lost his rematch Fury. “The Broze Bomber” fell to Fury again in October 2021 but won his last professional match against Robert Helenius a year later. His professional record stands at 43-2-1 while Parker’s is at 33-3.

The 38-year-old Tuscaloosa native started his professional career in 2008.