RIYADH, Saudi Arabia (WIAT) — Alabama native Deontay Wilder fell via unanimous decision to Joseph Parker on Saturday night.

The former World Boxing Council heavyweight champion sustained the third defeat of his career and lost nearly every round on all three scorecards to the former World Boxing Organization titleholder. Parker won with scores of 118-111, 118-110 and 120-108.

The 38-year-old from Tuscaloosa was competing in a pay-per-view card that was designed as a teaser for a March showdown between Wilder and former unified champion Anthony Joshua, according to CBS Sports. Though Joshua downed Otto Wallin with a fifth-round technical knockout Saturday, CBS Sports is reporting the fight between Wilder and Joshua is now highly under question.

Wilder, who started his professional career in 2008, is now 43-3-1.