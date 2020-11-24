NEW YORK (AP) — Alabama is No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State.
Auburn comes in at No. 22 ahead of Saturday’s Iron Bowl.
