Alabama is No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State

Alabama quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass against Western Carolina during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Nov. 23, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

NEW YORK (AP) — Alabama is No. 1 in the first College Football Playoff rankings, followed by Notre Dame, Clemson, Ohio State.

Auburn comes in at No. 22 ahead of Saturday’s Iron Bowl.

