Alabama improves over bye week

Alabama head coach Nick Saban, center, yells to his players during the second half of an NCAA college football game against New Mexico State, Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, in Tuscaloosa, Ala. (AP Photo/Vasha Hunt)

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Nick Saban harped on Tide players about making self improvements over Alabama’s bye week and coach seemed satisfied Monday that most guys who took that sentiment to heart, did on fact get better.

Through six games this season, Alabama’s offense be very explosive in the pass game – putting up more than 19 hundred yards in the air, a hat tip to the offensive line’s production in pass pro. But Saban said he wants to see the run game get going and that begins with the guys up front being efficient with blocks.

“The offensive line has done a good job in pass protection and I think that’s going to need to continue as we play against better defensive teams, better rushers,” said Saban. “I think the big focus has been to finish blocks, finish plays so that we can finish runs and create the kind of balance that we’d like to have. I think we’ve been good about getting a hat on a hat but the big emphasis has been to finish.”

Texas A&M is the first ranked opponent Alabama will play this season. Saban said that player discipline in doing their jobs will continue to be a point of emphasis entering week 7 of the college football season.

