Alabama Football’s Reggie Ragland Headed to Super Bowl LIV

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Former Alabama football players Reggie Ragland and Gehrig Dieter who is on Kansas City’s practice squad are headed to Super Bowl LIV as the Kansas City Chiefs are set to square off with the San Francisco 49ers to be crowned as the NFL’s champion.
The 2020 Super Bowl will kick off at 5:30 p.m. CT on Sunday, Feb. 2, inside Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens, Fla. The game will air live on FOX with the duo of Joe Buck and Troy Aikman on the call from the booth while Erin Andrews and Chris Myers work the sidelines.
KANSAS CITY CHIEFS
Reggie Ragland, linebacker
- Helped the Chiefs to a second straight AFC Championship game and their first Super Bowl since 1970
- Totaled two tackles through two postseason games on his way to Miami Gardens
- Wrapped up the regular season with 30 total tackles, including two sacks
- Also recovered a fumble which he returned for a touchdown in his first 16 games of action
