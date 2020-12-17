TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama head football coach Nick Saban is expected to address media Thursday afternoon ahead of Saturday’s SEC Championship game.
The Alabama Crimson Tide will play the Florida Gators in the title game at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.
Saban spoke Thursday from 12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. CT, followed by SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey.
Kickoff is Saturday at 7 p.m. CT.
LATEST STORIES
- Some Birmingham pharmacies lacking proper storage for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine
- North Carolina couple married for 61 years dies of COVID-19 minutes apart, holding hands
- LIVE TODAY: Southeastern Stream Live – SEC Championship Week
- Alabama Football’s Nick Saban speaks ahead of SEC Championship game against Florida
- Alabama US Rep Mo Brooks leads ‘election fraud hearings’ request ahead of electoral vote count