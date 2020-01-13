Alabama Football’s Lee, Neal Named to FWAA Freshman All-America Team

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama true freshmen Shane Lee and Evan Neal were both named Freshman All-Americans for the 2019 season by the Football Writers Association of America, the FWAA announced on Monday. Lee was selected at linebacker while Neal got the nod at offensive lineman.

A 13-person panel of nationally-prominent college football experts represented each of the FBS conferences along with independents in the selecting the team. Both true freshmen (20 players) and redshirt freshmen (12 players) were considered for the team.

OFFENSE

Evan Neal, Offensive Lineman

Big-bodied offensive lineman that started all 13 games for the Crimson Tide at left guard

Assisted on a line that gave up only 12 sacks in 406 pass attempts during the 2019 campaign

Selected as a Freshman All-American by 247Sports and tabbed to ESPN.com’s Freshman All-American team

Also earned Freshman All-America accolades from USA Today

Named to the Freshman All-SEC squad by the league coaches

DEFENSE

Shane Lee, Linebacker