Alabama Football’s Lee, Neal Named to FWAA Freshman All-America Team

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama true freshmen Shane Lee and Evan Neal were both named Freshman All-Americans for the 2019 season by the Football Writers Association of America, the FWAA announced on Monday. Lee was selected at linebacker while Neal got the nod at offensive lineman.
A 13-person panel of nationally-prominent college football experts represented each of the FBS conferences along with independents in the selecting the team. Both true freshmen (20 players) and redshirt freshmen (12 players) were considered for the team.
OFFENSE
Evan Neal, Offensive Lineman
- Big-bodied offensive lineman that started all 13 games for the Crimson Tide at left guard
- Assisted on a line that gave up only 12 sacks in 406 pass attempts during the 2019 campaign
- Selected as a Freshman All-American by 247Sports and tabbed to ESPN.com’s Freshman All-American team
- Also earned Freshman All-America accolades from USA Today
- Named to the Freshman All-SEC squad by the league coaches
DEFENSE
Shane Lee, Linebacker
- Stepped into the starting middle linebacker spot and maintained that role all season
- Led all SEC freshmen with 86 tackles and tied for third in the league with 6.5 tackles for loss (-33 yards)
- Ranked second on the Tide defense in tackles and added 4.5 sacks (-29 yards) to tie for second across all SEC freshmen
- Added an interception and three quarterback hurries to go with two forced fumbles and a fumble recovery in his first year with the Crimson Tide
- Selected to ESPN.com’s Freshman All-American team
- Named to the Freshman All-SEC team by the league coaches