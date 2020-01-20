Alabama Cheerleading Wins 2020 UCA Division 1A All-Girl National Championship

ORLANDO, Fla. (WIAT) — Alabama cheerleading took home its second Division 1A all-girl national championship in program history Sunday evening at the 2020 UCA & UDA College Cheerleading and Dance Team National Championship, winning the competition while also placing second in the co-ed category.

“I’m so proud of the relentless effort and attitude theses athletes have had throughout our preparation for nationals,” UA spirit program director Jennifer Thrasher said. “We had an incredible amount of support from friends, family and our athletic department. I think that motivated our team to not only win a national championship, but to constantly represent our University in a positive way.”

The championship marks the program’s second Division 1A all-girl national title, which began competing in 2014 and won a title in 2015. Since that first national title, the Crimson Tide has placed in the top-three in five of the last six years. It is the program’s fifth national title overall, also winning co-ed titles in 1984, 2011 and 2015.

In addition to the all-girl national title, Alabama placed second in the co-ed category, its highest finish since placing second in 2017.

“I’m so proud of the coaching staff,” Thrasher said. “I think we have the best in Brandon Prince and Christa Sanford. They have prepared these young men and women to believe in themselves and to always have grit and determination. Our athletic training staff is second to none and also played a key role in our success.

“We are just thrilled to be bringing a championship back to T-town!”

The three-day competition took place at ESPN’s Wide World of Sports, with teams from across the country at all levels participating in the prestigious event. Teams were judged based on stunting, tumbling skills, crowd-leading abilities and overall performance.

