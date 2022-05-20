TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama men’s basketball announced its destinations on a 10-day foreign tour. The Crimson Tide will play games in Spain and France, head coach Nate Oats announced Friday.

Bama will spend four days in Barcelona and play two games before traveling to Paris for another four days and playing one game.

Per NCAA rules, the Tide will hold 10 days of practice before departing Tuscaloosa. The Tide leave for Atlanta Aug. 5 and will arrive in Barcelona, Aug. 6.

Coach Nate Oats says he’s excited for his team.

“We are excited to have the opportunity to have our program go on a foreign trip as a team to Barcelona and Paris,” Oats said. “It is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for our guys. It will give us all an opportunity to come together as a team before the season begins through the extra practices we’ll have, the educational and cultural experiences that we’ll encounter and the high-level competition that we plan on facing. It will be an experience that will remain with us all.”

Details about opponents, tip-off times and more will be announced at a later time.