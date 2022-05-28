HOOVER, Ala. (WIAT) — University of Alabama baseball surprised people early, winning its first two games in the SEC Tournament. But after losing back-to-back games to Texas A&M and Florida, the Crimson Tide’s run has come to an end. Bama will now await the NCAA Tournament selection.

The Crimson Tide (31-27) took on the Gators (38-21) in the fourth round of the SEC Tournament at the Hoover Met Saturday. The Tide were looking for a bounce-back performance after losing in a shootout against Texas A&M Friday. Bats were hot for both teams but especially the Gators, who won 11-6.

Florida jumped out to an early 4-0 lead in the top of the first and Bama responded with four runs of its own in the bottom half of the inning to tie things back up. It was back-and-forth for a while as the Gators scored one run apiece in the second and third innings, with UA scoring two in the home half of the third to make it 6-6.

A one run sixth inning would put Florida back in front, and in the ninth they scored four more runs to put it away.

Head Coach Brad Bohannon was proud of his team’s effort.

“It was a really hard-fought loss for us today. Hats off to Florida’s offense — really tough lineup, especially the top five or six hitters, really challenging,” Bohannon said. “I’m really proud of the fight our guys showed. We gave up the four spot in the first and came right back and scored. That’s been one thing that’s been consistent about our team this year is that they really leave it all on the field and give us everything they have,” Bohannon added.