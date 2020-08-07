Alabama, Auburn non-divisional games announced as SEC releases part of adapted schedule

AUBURN, ALABAMA – NOVEMBER 30: Bo Nix #10 of the Auburn Tigers reacts after their 48-45 win over the Alabama Crimson Tide with Arryn Siposs #90 at Jordan Hare Stadium on November 30, 2019 in Auburn, Alabama. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Southeastern Conference has released the two non-divisional games each team will play in the upcoming football season.

All SEC teams will play 10 games in 2020. Six of them will be played in each teams’ division, the other four games will be played between SEC East and SEC West teams.

Here is a list of the known games for the Crimson Tide:

Auburn

Georgia

Mississippi State

at Ole Miss

Texas A&M

at Arkansas

at LSU

at Tennessee

Kentucky

at Missouri

Here is a list of the known games for the Tigers:

Arkansas

Kentucky

LSU

Tennessee

Texas A&M

at Alabama

at Georgia

at Ole Miss

at Mississippi State

at South Carolina

The rest of the schedule is set to be released next week. The first games in the SEC will begin Sept. 26.

