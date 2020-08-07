Alabama, Auburn non-divisional games announced as SEC releases part of adapted schedule

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The Southeastern Conference has released the two non-divisional games each team will play in the upcoming football season.
All SEC teams will play 10 games in 2020. Six of them will be played in each teams’ division, the other four games will be played between SEC East and SEC West teams.
Here is a list of the known games for the Crimson Tide:
- Auburn
- Georgia
- Mississippi State
- at Ole Miss
- Texas A&M
- at Arkansas
- at LSU
- at Tennessee
- Kentucky
- at Missouri
Here is a list of the known games for the Tigers:
- Arkansas
- Kentucky
- LSU
- Tennessee
- Texas A&M
- at Alabama
- at Georgia
- at Ole Miss
- at Mississippi State
- at South Carolina
The rest of the schedule is set to be released next week. The first games in the SEC will begin Sept. 26.
