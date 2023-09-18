BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — As Week 4 approaches, Alabama and Auburn football each announced their kick-off times for Week 5 Monday.

After being at home to face to Ole Miss Rebels in Week 4, Alabama (2-1) will be on the road when they travel to Davis Wade Stadium to face the Mississippi State Bulldogs (2-1) on Sept. 30. Last year, the Crimson Tide dominated the Bulldogs at Bryant-Denny Stadium, 30-6. Kick-off is scheduled for 8 p.m.

Auburn (3-0) is set to be on the road in Week 4 to face the Texas A&M Aggies (2-1), led by head coach Jimbo Fisher. But, in Week 5, they will host the No.1 team in the country in Jordan-Hare Stadium when they take on the back-to-back national champion Georgia Bulldogs (3-0), in “The Deep South’s Oldest Rivalry.” The Bulldogs demolished the Tigers a year ago, winning 42-10. The last time the Tigers came out on top was in 2017 in a 40-17 win at Jordan-Hare Stadium, beating the #1 Bulldogs.

Kick-off is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. on CBS 42. To find the entire SEC football schedule, click here.