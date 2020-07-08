Alabama agrees to play 3 games with Tigers, 2 in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Coach Penny Hardaway and Memphis will play Alabama three times over the next three seasons with two of those games in Memphis.
The deal announced Tuesday starts with an exhibition fundraiser either Oct. 31 or Nov. 1 at the FedExForum in Memphis for pandemic relief efforts.
Then Memphis would visit Alabama at Coleman Coliseum in Tuscaloosa during the 2021-22 season with the teams playing in Memphis during the 2022-23 season.
Memphis leads the series between the teams 5-3.
