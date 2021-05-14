Abreu, Dozier hurt in collision, leave White Sox-Royals game

Chicago White Sox’s Jose Abreu, left, and Kansas City Royals’ Hunter Dozier lay near each other after colliding along the first base line in the second inning of the first game of a baseball doubleheader Friday, May 14, 2021, in Chicago. (AP Photo/Charles Rex Arbogast)

CHICAGO (AP) — Chicago White Sox first baseman Jose Abreu injured his face and knee after colliding hard with Kansas City third baseman Hunter Dozier on the first base line in the opener of a doubleheader Friday.

Shortly after both players left the game, the White Sox announced Abreu had suffered a facial contusion and laceration. The 2020 AL MVP also had a bruised left knee, but tests for a concussion were negative. His status is day to day.

The Royals said Dozier had a bruised quadricep and neck discomfort. He’s also day-to-day.

After popping up in the second inning, Dozier jogged out of the batter’s box with his head down. Abreu was running along the first base line while tracking the ball.

The two players ran into each about 20 feet from home plate as catcher Yasmani Grandal caught the pop for the second out of the inning. Abreu and Dozier dropped to the ground and were attended to by the medical staff.

After few minutes, Abreu got up and left the field walking on his own, but looking dazed and with his arms draped around two medical staffers. He was replaced at first base by Grandal.

Dozier was replaced at third based by Hanser Alberto in the bottom of the second.

___

