A look at some of Kobe Bryant’s career highlights

GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) — Nathan Chen established himself as one of America's greatest skaters Sunday when he won a fourth straight national title.

The ninth man to earn at least that many U.S. Figure Skating Championships in a row, and the first since Brian Boitano completed that kind of quad in 1988, Chen hit four quadrule jumps and six triples in his “Rocketman” routine that had the crowd on its feet long before it concluded.