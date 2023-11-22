AUBURN, Ala. (WIAT) — The 88th Iron Bowl will be played in Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday. The Auburn Tigers look to ruin Alabama’s playoff chances before the Tide face the Georgia Bulldogs in a highly anticipated match up.

Auburn comes into this one after a stunning loss to New Mexico State at home. Payton Thorne finished 15-for-19 passing with 148 yards and one touchdown. Running back Jarquez Hunter was shut down by the Aggies’ defense as he had 27 yards on eight carries. The Tigers gave up 414 total yards to the Aggies and were dominated in all facets of the game.

Alabama has been on a tear as of late and is currently on the outside looking in when it comes to the College Football Playoff race. The Crimson Tide is coming off a 66-10 win over Chattanooga and need to win its remaining games and get some help from other teams if it wants to be one of the four programs in the CFP.

The Iron Bowl is set for 2:30 p.m. on CBS 42. Here’s what to look for:

When the Iron Bowl is in Jordan-Hare, weird things tend to happen

Alabama has lost two of the last three meetings in Jordan-Hare, and in 2021, the game took four overtimes for the Crimson Tide escape, winning 24-22. This game is arguably the greatest rivalry in college football and no matter their records, when this game is on the Plains, it’s one to keep an eye on. Historic moments tend to happen in this game, most notably the infamous “Kick Six.”

Stopping the Auburn run game has to be the focus

This isn’t an Auburn offense that is highly explosive and consistently makes big plays. The Tigers average 162.9 yards passing a game while rushing for 194.3 yards per game. Slowing down Thorne and Hunter will be the key. If the run game is eliminated, the Tigers become one-dimensional. Expect Hugh Freeze to have a few tricks up his sleeve and run some plays Alabama hasn’t seen this season.

What will be Auburn’ plan to slow down Jalen Milroe?

Milroe has been one of the most dominant players in the country the last three games with 13 total touchdowns. It may be a point of emphasis for the Tigers to have a QB spy on him, not let Milroe beat them with his legs and keep him in the pocket.

Betting Lines