49ers suspend announcer Tim Ryan for comment about Jackson

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — The San Francisco 49ers have suspended radio analyst Tim Ryan for one game for remarks he made about Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson during a radio interview.

“He’s really good at that fake, Lamar Jackson, but when you consider his dark skin color with a dark football with a dark uniform, you could not see that thing,” Ryan said in the interview. “I mean you literally could not see when he was in and out of the mesh point.”

Ryan apologized for the comments but the team says he won’t broadcast this week’s game. The 49ers also said they apologized to the Ravens.

Ryan played four seasons in the NFL with Chicago. He was a TV analyst on Fox for 11 years and has spent the past six seasons calling 49ers games on the radio.

