3 MLS academy players assaulted at outdoor gathering in Vancouver

A worker cleans a door handle at B.C. Place stadium, where Major League Soccer’s Vancouver Whitecaps play their home games, in Vancouver, British Columbia, Thursday, March 12, 2020. Major League Soccer is shutting down for 30 days because of the coronavirus, the league announced Thursday. (Darryl Dyck/The Canadian Press via AP)

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Whitecaps said Sunday that three of Major League Soccer team’s academy players were assaulted at an outdoor gathering Saturday night and that the attack is believed to be racially motivated.

The Whitecaps said one of the players — none of which the team identified — was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that will require surgery.

Burnaby RCMP are investigating the incident, and the Whitecaps said one suspect has been arrested.

The Vancouver Whitecaps released the following statement: