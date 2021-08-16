3 MLS academy players assaulted at outdoor gathering in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — The Vancouver Whitecaps said Sunday that three of Major League Soccer team’s academy players were assaulted at an outdoor gathering Saturday night and that the attack is believed to be racially motivated.
The Whitecaps said one of the players — none of which the team identified — was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries that will require surgery.
Burnaby RCMP are investigating the incident, and the Whitecaps said one suspect has been arrested.
The Vancouver Whitecaps released the following statement:
On the evening of Saturday, August 14, three players of our Academy were assaulted at an outdoor gathering in what is believed to be a racially motivated attack.
One player is in hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is expected to make a full recovery following surgery.
One suspect was arrested at the time and the Burnaby RCMP are leading the investigation. The club will have no further comment on the incident.
Enough is enough. We are heartbroken and sickened by the allegations and strongly condemn all forms of discrimination, racism, and hate.
Such disgusting behaviour has absolutely no place in our community.
We will do everything to support our players affected and urge the toughest punishment possible for those responsible.-Vancouver Whitecaps Soccer Club