BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — 2023 marks 25 years since the Iron Bowl was last played at Legion Field.

Birmingham’s Legion Field has long been a major part of the Alabama and Auburn football legacy. From 1948-1988, the iconic structure provided one of the most unique fan experiences in college football.

However, in 1989, after years of preparation and expansion to Jordan-Hare Stadium, Coach Pat Dye got his wish to move the Iron Bowl to Auburn in odd numbered years when the Tigers served as home team. It would be another decade before the Tide followed suit and moved the game to Bryant-Denny Stadium for the first time in 2000.

As a result, the 1998 Iron Bowl would become the last played at Legion Field.

Alabama would ultimately take home the win over Auburn 31-17 behind the rushing of running back Shaun Alexander. Alexander finished the game with 99 yards rushing and two scores.

Auburn quarterback Gabe Gross finished 14-34 for 204 yards with a one touchdown and two picks.

The 2023 Iron Bowl will be played at Jordan-Hare Stadium on Saturday at 2:30 p.m. right here on CBS 42.