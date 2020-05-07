244 UAB student-athletes land on C-USA honor roll

NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – DECEMBER 21: The UAB Blazers take the field during the R+L Carriers New Orleans Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Superdome on December 21, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images)

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — The University of Alabama at Birmingham announced that 244 of their student-athletes were put on the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll.

Student-athletes who had a 3.0 GPA or higher in the 2019-2020 academic year were put on the list. In total, 3,143 students in C-USA sports landed on the honor roll.

“It’s no surprise to me that we have this many student-athletes on the Conference USA Commissioner’s Honor Roll. We have and will continue to excel in the classroom,” said UAB Director of Athletics Mark Ingram. “Not only can we attribute this honor to our student-athletes, but to the coaches who recruited them and the outstanding academic staff who works with them every day.”

All 18 teams were represented on the honor roll. The team breakdown is as follows:

Baseball – 26

Men’s Basketball – 3

Football – 29

Men’s Golf – 7

Men’s Soccer – 23

Men’s Tennis – 9

Women’s Basketball – 14

Beach Volleyball – 10

Bowling – 11

Cross Country – 16

Women’s Golf – 7

Mixed Rifle – 10

Women’s Soccer – 23

Softball – 17

Women’s Tennis – 8

Track & Field – 20

Volleyball – 11

C-USA will announce their Academic Medal Friday which will recognize students who maintained at least a 3.75 GPA.

