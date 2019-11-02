21 Unbeaten Teams Head into First Round Of AHSAA State Football Playoffs

MONTGOMERY, AL (AHSAA) – All of the seven the defending state football champions and a total of 21 unbeaten teams advanced to the first round of the 2019 Alabama High School Athletic Association (AHSAA) State Football Playoffs. First-round games are scheduled for Nov. 8, AHSAA Executive Director Steve Savarese announced Saturday.



The first round of the playoffs was officially set Saturday morning at the AHSAA Coaches’ Playoff Meeting. And for the first time in AHSAA history, the event was televised live over the AHSAA TV Network. The three-hour telecast is also available on a delayed basis on You Tube and on the WOTM network of cable stations. WOTM’s Vince Earley produced the program with the help of Michael Giddens of WOTM and David Holtsford of the AHSAA. AHSAA TV Weekly host Jon Holder and al.com sports director Josh Bean handled the plethora of interviews and gave their expert analysis of the first-round pairings in each classification.



All seven champions from 2018 are in the field, including: Class 7A Central-Phenix City (9-1); Class 6A Pinson Valley (7-2); Class 5A Central of Clay County (8-2); Class 4A UMS-Wright (9-0); Class 3A Flomaton (9-1); Class 2A Fyffe (10-0); and Class 1A Mars Hill Bible (10-0).



Unbeaten teams by class in the playoffs include: Class 1A: Decatur Heritage (10-0); Isabella (10-0); Lanett (9-0); Mars Hill Bible (10-0); South Lamar (10-0); Class 2A: Fyffe (10-0); Luverne (10-0); Ohatchee (9-0); Red Bay (10-0); Class 3A: Pike County (10-0); Pike Road (10-0); Susan Moore (10-0); Class 4A: Montgomery Catholic (10-0); UMS-Wright (9-0); Class 5A: Bibb County (10-0); Faith Academy (10-0); Jasper (10-0); Class 6A: Muscle Shoals (10-0); Saraland (10-0); Etowah (10-0); Class 7A: McGill-Toolen Catholic (10-0).

2019 AHSAA State Football Playoffs

First-Round Pairings

All first-round games are scheduled for Friday, Nov. 8 at 7 p.m.



CLASS 1A

Georgiana (5-5) at Sweet Water (8-1)

Billingsley (5-50 at Maplesville (7-2)

Fruitdale (5-5) at Brantley (9-1)

Linden (5-4) at Notasulga (5-4)

Keith (6-4) at Lanett (9-0)

Marengo (6-4) at Elba (7-3)

Wadley (5-4) at Isabella (10-0)

Florala (7-3) at Millry (9-1)

Hubbertville (6-4) at Spring Garden (9-1)

Hackleburg (4-6) at Valley Head (6-4)

Victory Christian (6-4) at Pickens County (8-2)

Falkville (6-4) at Waterloo (8-2)

Woodville (4-6) at Mars Hill Bible (10-0)

Appalachian (6-4) at South Lamar (9-1)

Vina (3-7) at Decatur Heritage (10-0)

Berry (6-4) at Donoho (8-1)



CLASS 2A

Daleville (7-3) at Leroy (8-2)

Thorsby (6-4) at Goshen (7-3)

Chickasaw (6-3) at Ariton (8-2)

New Brockton (5-5) at LaFayette (5-4)

Zion Chapel (6-4) at Reeltown (9-1)

J.U. Blacksher (8-2) at Abbeville (8-2)

Fayetteville (6-4) at Luverne (10-0)

G.W. Long (8-2) at Cottage Hill Christian (8-2)

Westbrook Christian (7-3) at Aliceville (8-2)

North Sand Mountain (7-3) at Addison (8-2)

Southeastern (5-5) at Ohatchee (9-0)

Colbert County (6-4) at Collinsville (9-1)

Sheffield (6-4) at Fyffe (10-0)

Cold Springs (5-5) at Ranburne (9-1)

Cedar Bluff (7-3) at Red Bay (10-0)

Cleveland (5-5) at Sulligent (8-2)

CLASS 3A

Opp (4-6) at Flomaton (9-1)

Oakman (6-4) at Saint James (9-1)

T.R. Miller (6-4) at Pike County (10-0)

Montgomery Academy (6-4) at Winfield (7-3)

Bullock County (6-4) at Gordo (10-0)

Bayside Academy (5-5) at Providence Christian (9-1)

Carbon Hill (4-6) at Pike Road (10-0)

Geneva (8-2)at Mobile Christian (5-4)

B.B. Comer (5-5) at Fultondale (8-2)

Clements (6-4) at Geraldine (6-4)

J.B. Pennington (3-7) at Piedmont (9-1)

Sylvania (7-3) at Lauderdale County (8-2)

Pisgah (4-6) at Westminster Christian (7-2)

Midfield (6-3) at Randolph County (9-1)

Colbert Heights (6-4) at Susan Moore (10-0)

Walter Wellborn (9-1) at Locust Fork (6-4)

CLASS 4A

Dale County (4-6) at UMS-Wright (9-0)

Talladega (6-5) at Montevallo (6-4)

Williamson (7-3) at Montgomery Catholic (10-0)

West Blocton (5-5) at Handley (6-4)

Dallas County (4-6) at Lincoln (8-2)

Andalusia (7-3) at Trinity Presbyterian (6-4)

Holtville (6-4) at American Christian (9-1)

Alabama Christian (6-4) at Hillcrest-Evergreen (6-4)

Hokes Bluff (703( at Northside (9-1)

Rogers (3-6) at Priceville (7-3)

Cordova (5-5) at Jacksonville (8-2)

St. John Paul II Catholic (8-2) at Brooks (6-4)

Danville (5-5) at Deshler (7-3)

Good Hope (8-2) at Oneonta (7-3)

Central-Florence (3-7) at Fairview (8-2)

Anniston (6-4) at Fayette County (8-2)

CLASS 5A

Charles Henderson (4-5) at Faith Academy (10-0)

Pleasant Grove (9-1) at Chilton County (6-4)

Vigor (4-6) at Valley (6-4)

Demopolis (7-3) at Ramsay (8-2)

Marbury (6-4) at Briarwood Christian (9-1)

Jackson (5-5) at Rehobeth (7-2)

Parker (5-5) at Bibb County (10-0)

Greenville (6-4) at Citronelle (7-3)

Boaz (4-6) at Mortimer Jordan (8-2)

Guntersville(7-2) at Hamilton (8-2)

Center Point (7-3) at Etowah (9-1)

Russellville (8-2) at Scottsboro (8-2)

Corner (7-3) at Madison County (8-2)

Sylacauga (8-2) at Alexandria (7-2)

Madison Academy (5-5) at Jasper (10-0)

Sardis (5-5) at Central-Clay County (8-2)

CLASS 6A

Park Crossing (3-7) at Saraland (10-0)

Paul Bryant (7-3) at Stanhope Elmore (8-2)

Spanish Fort (5-4) at Dothan (8-2)

Wetumpka (5-5) at Bessemer City (8-2)

Selma (6-3) at Hueytown (9-1)

Blount (8-2) at Eufaula (8-2)

McAdory (6-4)at Opelika (8-1)

Sidney Lanier (3-5) at St. Paul’s Episcopal (7-3)

Clay-Chalkville (8-2) at Helena (9-1)

Buckhorn (4-6) at Athens (7-3)

Chelsea (5-5) at Oxford (9-1)

Cullman (5-5) at Mae Jemison (5-5)

Hartselle (4-6) at Fort Payne (8-2)

Homewood (4-6) at Pinson Valley (7-2)

Albertville (5-5) at Muscle Shoals (10-0)

Gardendale (7-3) at Minor (6-4)

CLASS 7A

Fairhope (6-4) at Central-Phenix City (9-1)

Prattville (8-2) at Theodore (8-2)

Enterprise (5-5) at McGill-Toolen Catholic (10-0)

Murphy (6-4) at Auburn (7-3)

Vestavia Hills (7-3) at James Clemens (8-2)

Sparkman (8-2) at Hoover (8-2)

Austin (7-3) at Thompson (8-1)

Mountain Brook (8-2) at Florence (6-4)